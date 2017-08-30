Officers investigating stabbing in West Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Officers investigating stabbing in West Columbia

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

West Columbia Police are investigating after a person was stabbed during an altercation Wednesday night.

Officers say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on N. Brown Street. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Details about the stabbing remain very limited as officers are still investigating exactly what happened.

Check back for updates. 

