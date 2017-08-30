Changing retirement age, moving to 401(k): Firefighters, public employees fight suggestions for pension fix

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
The opening of all floodgates at Toledo Bend Lake Wednesday afternoon prompted the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department to "strongly advise" residents on the western side of the parish to evacuate.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
West Columbia Police are investigating after a person was stabbed during an altercation Wednesday night.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey,.More >>
South Carolina's unfunded liability in retirement to state employees is estimated at some $20 billion; that's money the state does not have.More >>
When water from Harvey began filling Karen and JC Spencer’s Houston-area home, they called the local Chick-fil-a for two grilled chicken burritos with extra egg and a side order of a boat.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
Clemson police said a Georgia man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Wednesday after crashing into a business and striking pedestrians with a pickup truck.More >>
