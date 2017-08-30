4th annual SC Aerospace Conference and Expo comes to Columbia

The fourth annual SC Aerospace Conference and Expo kicked off in Columbia on Wednesday to showcase the growing aerospace industry in the Palmetto State. (Source: WISTV)

The fourth annual SC Aerospace Conference and Expo kicked off in Columbia on Wednesday to showcase the growing aerospace industry in the Palmetto State.

The event is designed to connect leaders from the industry, education, and government as aerospace grows in our state.

Hundreds were on hand for day one of the conference, including Governor Henry McMaster.

Aerospace officials say the conference is a time to focus on what the state does well in aerospace and how it still needs to grow.

"We have a really friendly business environment and we've made it a priority to bring in companies that are going to grow the economy and grow the workforce, and aerospace is a wonderful fit for South Carolina,” Adrianne Beasley, Director of Aerospace Initiatives said.

The conference will wrap up on Thursday at the USC Alumni Center.