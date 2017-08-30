Forget the Crossroad. You can see this popular 90's hip-hop act in Columbia soon!

Remember that one song you used to listen to in high school? Kinda had the creepy vibes and the guy dressed in black totally touched that guy's head and made his eyes turn black?
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey,.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Clemson police said a Georgia man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Wednesday after crashing into a business and striking pedestrians with a pickup truck.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
The fourth annual SC Aerospace Conference and Expo kicked off in Columbia on Wednesday to showcase the growing aerospace industry in the Palmetto State.More >>
It's been just about one month since the sudden closure of the V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.More >>
The third day of the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer included testimony by a forensic expert specializing in analyzing cell phone location data and from Tammy Moorer's cousin, who said Sidney Moorer showed him “something” on a cell phone indicating that Moorer knew more about Elvis’ disappearance than what he told police.More >>
South Carolina has asked that no refugees be sent to the state from six countries covered in President Trump's travel ban.More >>
