Gov. Henry McMaster won't return campaign cash from SCANA

It's been just about one month since the sudden closure of the V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.

SCE&G and Santee Cooper decided to stop constructing two nuclear reactors. State lawmakers are looking into what happened with the project and what's next.

Gov. Henry McMaster says there is some interest in the abandoned project.

"I wouldn't call them offers, there have been many suggestions of options because the different power companies have different needs themselves," McMaster said. "There's a national security issue involved because if the US loses its know-how in the ability to build nuclear reactors the rest of the world is moving right ahead."

But McMaster is also facing heat for accepting campaign cash from SCANA, SCE&G's parent company, for his 2018 gubernatorial campaign. McMaster said he will not be returning any of that money because the company has been working in the state for a long time, and has contributed to him in the past.

