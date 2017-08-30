Get ready to pay more at the pump in SC after Harvey shuts down Gulf oil refineries

Chevron Phillips plant off of I-10 in Baytown, TX, was flooded on Tuesday afternoon. Pollutants were released from refineries operated by Exxon, Shell and other companies as torrential rains damaged industrial facilities. (Source: CNN)

Analysts say drivers will likely see higher gas prices as a result of Hurricane Harvey forcing oil refineries across the Gulf of Mexico to be shut down.

AAA says the states likely to see the largest price increases are Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

Since Friday, prices are already up by six cents a gallon in Washington, D.C., Georgia, and South Carolina.

Drivers say they're already seeing higher gas prices at the pump and just within the last 24 hours. According to GasBuddy.com, the state average was around $2.06 Saturday. On Wednesday, it's $2.10.

But I've seen it as high as $2.25 driving around the Midlands area earlier. AAA says it's not unusual for gas prices to rise across the country when there is a big natural disaster like Harvey.

Drivers we spoke to say they can't understand why a natural disaster in Texas is affecting gas prices in Columbia but AAA says this is because several refineries in Texas are now shut down and transporting gas has become more of a challenge. AAA says it's hard to say just how long prices will be affected.

