Freshman Troup no longer with Gamecocks

The Gamecocks have announced that freshman guard Haley Troup is no longer with the program.

Troup signed to play for South Carolina in November. During her senior year in high school, she averaged 17.9 points per game.

Troup worked out with the Gamecocks over the summer. However, she decided not to return to campus in the fall, according to team officials.

The Gadsden, Ala., native was one of six additions to the USC roster this year.

