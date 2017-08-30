WATCH LIVE: "Inside the 10," a new sports talk show with Rick Henry, Emery Glover and special guests George Rogers and John Whittle

"Inside the 10" airs each Wednesday at 7:30pm from 1801 Grille.

WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live!

Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.

You are invited to be part of the discussion each week on "Inside the 10" by joining Rick and the crew at 1801 Grille or joining on Facebook. They'll talk Gamecocks, Tigers and take your questions during the live broadcast.

WATCH LIVE HERE. Better yet, join the conversation on Facebook Live!

The show kicks off on tonight with Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers and John Whittle from 247Sports.com.

Like the WIS10 Facebook page to get an alert when the show starts each week and be part of the conversation!

1801 Grille is located near Colonial Life Arena at 700 Lincoln Street, Suite 200. Executive Chef Jason Bruner and his culinary team use the freshest local and Southern regional ingredients to forge American tavern-inspired dishes, including grilled burgers, seafood, pizzas, and plenty of shareables.

