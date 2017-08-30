WATCH: "Inside the 10," a new sports talk show with Rick Henry, Emery Glover and special guests George Rogers and John Whittle

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
At the corner of Monticello and Camp Ground Roads in Richland County, there have been two fatalities in the past three years.More >>
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
A Sumter County man remains missing since Friday and his family is very concerned about his well-being.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 94-year-old who was reported missing on Wednesday by his daughter.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
A former honor and advanced student of a Richland District One student was so traumatized by fellow students, that she resigned herself to eating lunch in a bathroom stall, according to a lawsuit filed by her parents in August.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
