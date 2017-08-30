WATCH: George Rogers and John Whittle join "Inside the 10," a new sports talk show with Rick Henry and Emery Glover

"Inside the 10" airs each Wednesday at 7:30pm from 1801 Grille.

George Rogers and John Whittle join Rick Henry and Emery Glover for the first "Inside the 10" show. (Source: WIS)

WIS has launched a new sports talk show on Facebook Live!

Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.

You are invited to be part of the discussion each week on "Inside the 10" by joining Rick and the crew at 1801 Grille or joining on Facebook. They'll talk Gamecocks, Tigers and take your questions during the live broadcast.

The show kicked off Wednesday night with Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers and John Whittle from 247Sports.com.

"I think South Carolina is going to surprise a lot of people," Rogers said when everyone was discussing the season. The 1980 Heisman winner and Super Bowl champion Rogers believes the Gamecocks will finish the season with a record of 8-4.

