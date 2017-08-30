Missed Inside the 10 this week? Rick Sanford, USC beat writer David Cloninger talk USC moving forward after UK loss

"Inside the 10" airs each Wednesday at 7:30pm from 1801 Grille.

George Rogers and John Whittle join Rick Henry and Emery Glover for the first "Inside the 10" show. (Source: WIS)

WIS has launched a new sports talk show on Facebook Live!

Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.

This week, Gamecock great and former New England Patriots defensive back Rick Sanford and the Charleston Post & Courier USC beat writer David Cloninger will join us!

You are invited to be part of the discussion each week on "Inside the 10" by joining Rick and the crew at 1801 Grille or joining on Facebook. They'll talk Gamecocks, Tigers and take your questions during the live broadcast.

1801 Grille is located near Colonial Life Arena at 700 Lincoln Street, Suite 200. Executive Chef Jason Bruner and his culinary team use the freshest local and Southern regional ingredients to forge American tavern-inspired dishes, including grilled burgers, seafood, pizzas, and plenty of shareables. And, there's no need to worry about parking. 1801 Grille has free parking on site!

