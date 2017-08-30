WATCH: A special pre-Thanksgiving edition of Inside the 10 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: A special pre-Thanksgiving edition of Inside the 10

"Inside the 10" will air every Wednesday during football season live from 1801 Grille.
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live!

Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.

You are invited to be part of the discussion each week on "Inside the 10" by joining Rick and the crew at 1801 Grille or joining on Facebook. They'll talk Gamecocks, Tigers and take your questions during the live broadcast.

This week's guest is former South Carolina Gov. Jim Hodges! 

Our Nov. 15 show featured former Gamecocks and NFL great Sterling Sharpe and former Clemson Tigers great Robert Carswell. 

Here's the latest episode of Inside the 10: 

1801 Grille is located near Colonial Life Arena at 700 Lincoln Street, Suite 200. Executive Chef Jason Bruner and his culinary team use the freshest local and Southern regional ingredients to forge American tavern-inspired dishes, including grilled burgers, seafood, pizzas, and plenty of shareables.

