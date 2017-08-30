Sheriff: 'Two punks' stealing two TVs from Sears kill 81-year-old after violently shoving him

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.More >>
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.More >>
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on College Avenue, according to Chief Jimmy Dixon.More >>
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on College Avenue, according to Chief Jimmy Dixon.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey,.More >>
President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey,.More >>
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.More >>
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.More >>
A Norway town councilman who is accused of interfering with the traffic stop of a family member has been suspended by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.More >>
A Norway town councilman who is accused of interfering with the traffic stop of a family member has been suspended by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss a recent case.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss a recent case.More >>
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.More >>
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.More >>