Sheriff: 'Two punks' stealing two TVs from Sears kill 81-year-old after violently shoving him

Jason Randolph (L) is on the run, Lott says, for the murder of Duane Hamilton, 81, a Sears employee. (Source: WIS)

An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing televisions sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday will now be held accountable for his death after they shoved him violently to the ground.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, Duane Hamilton, 81, was working loss prevention at the Sears on Two Notch Road at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 when he was assaulted by "two punks" who were attempting to leave the store with the televisions.

Hamilton tried to stop the two men by standing in front of them but was shoved to the ground. Hamilton, Coroner Gary Watts said, was shoved so violently that his head hit the ground, killing him.

"Think about this, this 81-year-old man and grandfather who by all rights should have been at home playing with his grandchildren was doing what he thought was the right thing and working," Watts said.

To add insult, Lott said, the two men still walked out with the television sets.

"They just attacked him, and still stole the TV's," Lott said.

One of the men, Jeffrey Alan Simmons, has already been arrested and charged with strong armed robbery and murder.

The other man, identified as Jason Randolph, 40, remains on the run.

"He's hiding," Lott said. "He doesn't want to be arrested. He's gonna be arrested."

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

