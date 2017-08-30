National Champion Gamecocks WBB team honored by Fireflies

The University of South Carolina Women's Basketball team was honored by the Columbia Fireflies Tuesday night at Spirit Communications Park.

The baseball team played a highlight reel of the 2017 National Champions on the video scoreboard during their game against Asheville.

The team received a standing ovation from the fans when they were introduced before the game. The Gamecocks also took part in the Pony Race.

The Gamecocks also signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans.

Head Coach Dawn Staley said they've enjoyed every minute of the summer celebrating their national title.

"It's never going to get old," she said. "You know, maybe during the season, but now that we're in the offseason, you've got to soak it up. You never know when it's going to happen again. We hope it happens and our luck doesn't run out with this one. But you've got to enjoy the journey and that's what we've been doing and the journey. The journey continues throughout the summer."

The Fireflies fell to Asheville 3-2 Tuesday in 13 innings. The series continues Wednesday evening with Wag-Along Wednesday and a Tim Tebow Bobblehead giveaway.

