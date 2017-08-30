National Champion Gamecocks WBB team honored by Fireflies

On Monday, August 28, ESPN reported LSU's opening game against BYU will be played in New Orleans in the Superdome on Saturday, September 2 at 8:30 p.m.More >>
It may be a new setting at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but playing in big games is nothing new for the Crimson Tide.More >>
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban says defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has been released from the hospital.More >>
A former Auburn University softball player is accusing the staff of abusive treatment.More >>
While weightlifting and protein have played a large role in their training, LSU linebackers Donnie Alexander and Michael Divinity joke that pizza and wings have likewise packed on the pounds.More >>
A former Alabama Crimson Tide football player honored slain police officers on his feet during his preseason game Saturday night.More >>
