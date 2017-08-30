Changes on the way for Labor Day weekend

Our rather dry and comfortable weather streak is coming to an end as Tropical Storm Harvey begins to push moisture to the east-northeast over the next 24-36 hours and a warm front to our south begins to lift to the north bringing more humid conditions to the state starting Thursday.



The Gulf of Mexico will be full throttle with warm humid air overhead and with the moisture from Harvey in place. Look for widespread showers and thunderstorms Thursday-Saturday with some heavy downpours.

The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal risk for severe weather for Friday. You’ll notice the change in the air right away starting as early as this evening as it becomes very muggy.



Harvey and its related moisture moves out of the area by Saturday giving us only isolated showers for Sunday. Right now it looks like a dry Labor Day before shower chances increase by Tuesday/Wednesday next week.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs in the lower 80s



Thursday: Increasing cloudy, warm and humid, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs middle 80s



Friday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain chance 70%. Highs lower to middle 80s

