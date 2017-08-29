Beloved Trustus Theatre co-founder, art director Jim Thigpen passes away

A beloved member of the Columbia theatre community has passed away.

According to the Trustus Theatre's Facebook page on Tuesday, theatre co-founder and original artistic director Jim Thigpen passed away.

The heartfelt post says:

Our theatre family and community are heartbroken at the loss of Co-Founder and original Artistic Director Jim Thigpen. The vision he and his wife Kay had over thirty years ago has changed what theatre is and can be in Columbia, and so many who have worked on our stage or sat in the audience have been changed forever by his work.

Come celebrate Jim at Trustus Theatre on Thursday 5:00pm-6:30 pm. As Jim wanted it, this will be casual dress, open bar, and Santana will be playing on the speakers.

"Yes, I have tricks in my pockets, I have things up my sleeve. But I am the opposite of a stage magician. He gives you illusion that has the appearance of truth. I give you truth in the pleasant disguise of illusion." - The Glass Menagerie