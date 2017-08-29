Beloved Trustus Theatre co-founder, art director Jim Thigpen passes away

A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
A manhunt is underway in Lugoff for a suspect sought for an armed robbery, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A manhunt is underway in Lugoff for a suspect sought for an armed robbery, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Lexington dad did not want to wait for his child to be released at his normal time, became upset, and was later charged with disturbing schools, according to Lexington County deputies.More >>
A Lexington dad did not want to wait for his child to be released at his normal time, became upset, and was later charged with disturbing schools, according to Lexington County deputies.More >>
More than 700 people - and even their pets - are calling Jim McIngvale's two Gallery Furniture stores home for now, until Harvey's floodwaters subside and they can get on with their lives.More >>
More than 700 people - and even their pets - are calling Jim McIngvale's two Gallery Furniture stores home for now, until Harvey's floodwaters subside and they can get on with their lives.More >>
Is it a harmless source of info or a threat to public safety? Whatever it is, a new website has a lot of people talking.More >>
Is it a harmless source of info or a threat to public safety? Whatever it is, a new website has a lot of people talking.More >>
President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.More >>
President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.More >>
President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.More >>
President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.More >>
According to the Trustus Theatre's Facebook page on Tuesday, theatre co-founder and original artistic director Jim Thigpen passed away.More >>
According to the Trustus Theatre's Facebook page on Tuesday, theatre co-founder and original artistic director Jim Thigpen passed away.More >>
Rest assured, Texas residents. South Carolina is on its way to help.More >>
Rest assured, Texas residents. South Carolina is on its way to help.More >>
Are South Carolina DUI laws not strict enough? According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, South Carolina is one of the most lenient states when it comes to DUI penalties.More >>
Are South Carolina DUI laws not strict enough? According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, South Carolina is one of the most lenient states when it comes to DUI penalties.More >>