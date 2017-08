Two different collisions are blocking lanes on I-20 in the Midlands this evening. (Source: Dustin Martin/WIS)

One collision is on I-20 westbound at Exit 61- U.S. 378 where all lanes are blocked.

Another collision is on I-20 eastbound one mile east of Exit 58- U.S. 1 where all lanes are also blocked on that side.

There is no word on any injuries at this time. Check back for more updates.

