Lexington dad arrested for allegedly disrupting child's elementary school

A Lexington dad did not want to wait for his child to be released at his normal time, became upset, and was later charged with disturbing schools, according to Lexington County deputies.

Timothy William Browning, 30, was arrested after causing a disturbance Tuesday afternoon at Saxe Gotha Elementary School.

Browning allegedly attempted to dismiss his child minutes before the regularly scheduled dismissal time, according to deputies. Browning became disruptive in the school office and near his child’s classroom.

Browning left the school after school administrators declined to dismiss the child. He then went to Lexington School District One’s headquarters to question district officials about the early dismissal process.

Officers with the Lexington Police Department responded to the district office and detained Browning.

Deputies placed Browning under arrest at the district office. He’s being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

