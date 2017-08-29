Lexington dad arrested for allegedly disrupting child's elementary school

Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey continues to produce heavy rains across east Texas and southwest Louisiana as it slowly moves closer to making landfall again along the Gulf Coast.More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Is it a harmless source of info or a threat to public safety? Whatever it is, a new website has a lot of people talking.More >>
A Lexington dad did not want to wait for his child to be released at his normal time, became upset, and was later charged with disturbing schools, according to Lexington County deputies.More >>
A manhunt is underway in Lugoff for a suspect sought for an armed robbery, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.More >>
More than 700 people - and even their pets - are calling Jim McIngvale's two Gallery Furniture stores home for now, until Harvey's floodwaters subside and they can get on with their lives.More >>
President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.More >>
President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.More >>
According to the Trustus Theatre's Facebook page on Tuesday, theatre co-founder and original artistic director Jim Thigpen passed away.More >>
Rest assured, Texas residents. South Carolina is on its way to help.More >>
Are South Carolina DUI laws not strict enough? According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, South Carolina is one of the most lenient states when it comes to DUI penalties.More >>
