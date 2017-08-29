Is SLED Out? Five Points visitors would apparently like to know

Whatever it is, a new website has a lot of people talking. Is SLED out? That's the question the new website - issledout.com - was designed to answer each day or, more accurately, each night. (Source: IsSLEDOUT.com)

Is it a harmless source of info or a threat to public safety?

Is the State Law Enforcement Division out patrolling and ticketing in Five Points for under age drinking, alcohol violations, etc. That's a question a lot of people have a lot, according to Alex Waelde, the website's creator.

Tuesday afternoon, he told WIS he created the website because SLED is seen as the "boogeyman" by a lot of the students who visit Five Points. He said he hopes his website shows those students that Five Points is not a military state.

How will he know if SLED is out patrolling or not? Waelde hopes workers and visitors in Five Points will tip him off. But, will the website encourage people in Five Points to break the law?

"A lot of times, as terrible as this sounds, people care more about getting a DUI themselves than they care about their own safety or the safety of others, so the way I look at it is just from my own friends," Waelde answered.

"When they hear that there’s, you know, DUI checkpoints and stuff like that out, they literally – again, as terrible as this sounds – I’ll have kids that’ll tell me, ‘Well, ****! I was going to drive to that pre-game, but now I’m going to take an Uber."

How does SLED Chief Mark feel about the new website designed to expose his agency's enforcement activity in Five Points?

