Man accused of 2015 Columbia murder found not guilty

A Columbia man has been found not guilty of the murder of a high school student two years ago.

A jury handed down that verdict against Jeremiah Pough.

Pough however, was found guilty on a weapons charge and was sentenced to five years for that. Pough stood accused of gunning down C.A. Johnson High School student Eric Washington.

He was shot and killed back in March 2015 at T.S. Martin Park on Germany Street after a reported fight. Another man, Jahmir Taylor, remains in jail tonight on murder charges in connection to the case.

He has not yet been to trial. We reached out to the Solicitor's office for information today, but they have not returned our calls.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.