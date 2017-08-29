How to spot a fraudulent charity if you want to give to hurricane relief

In response to the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, many South Carolinians are searching for ways to help victims. (Source: CNN)

But you need to be warned - there are fake charities that could pop up in the coming weeks. Seek out a charity that needs your support.

But you need to be warned - there are fake charities that could pop up in the coming weeks. Seek out a charity that needs your support.

Get more information on a particular charity by visiting the SC Secretary of State's Office. Only donate to well-known charities, and watch out for charities that have sprung up overnight.

Lastly, know who's calling and asking for your money. For the best organizations to donate to, click here.

