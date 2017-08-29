Suspected 'cake smash' suspects muck up historic Lexington Co. site

The photo was posted to their Facebook page on Aug. 27 and shows a large, white stain on a cabin from the 1700s. (Source: Lexington County Museum Facebook page)

The folks at the Lexington Historic Museum took to Facebook to address the messy visitors at one of their properties.

The photo was posted to their Facebook page on Aug. 27 and shows a large, white stain on a cabin from the 1700s. The curators of the museum are unsure where the stain came from and when it occurred, but says it's one of the reasons why they don't allow food on the site.

The post says:

Sadly we found icing on the porch of one of our 1770s cabins AGAIN this morning. Presumably, this is from a "cake smash" photo session. We did not have any record of a photographer booking a time slot at our museum. We do not allow food on our historic structures. Not only is this disrespectful to our grounds and buildings, it attracts pests and permanently stains the wood. If we continue to have these incidents we will have to increase police patrol of our grounds.

The Lexington County Museum houses structures and artifacts local to the area from as early as the colonial period.

It is unclear if the mess was made by a prankster or a photographer who used the grounds for a photo shoot. For those unaware, a "cake smash" is a photo where a child, usually celebrating their first birthday, is given a piece of cake and prompted to play in it.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.