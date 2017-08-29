Hungry before NC State-USC? You’ll want to grab a bite at these places!

There were a number of dogs stranded in rising water in Iowa Monday night. Rain bands from tropical storm Harvey caused water levels to rise in SWLA at very high rates. About 5 Pit Bulls were left chained up in rising water on N. Lightner Avenue in Iowa. The house was very close to a gully and it appeared no one lived at the home. One of the residents who lives near the home says the homeowner does not live in the home but had stopped by earlier in the day to pick up several other ...