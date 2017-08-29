Man, 23, found dead in Midlands apartment complex swimming pool

A 23-year-old man has been identified after the Richland County Coroner's Office says he was found dead in a pool.

According to Coroner Gary Watts, Michael Ledwell was pulled from a pool at the Lake Shore Village apartment complex on Garners Ferry Road around 9:30 p.m.

Ledwell died at the scene.

An autopsy indicated he drowned.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.

