Man, 23, found dead in Midlands apartment complex swimming pool - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Google Earth Pro) (Source: Google Earth Pro)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A 23-year-old man has been identified after the Richland County Coroner's Office says he was found dead in a pool.

According to Coroner Gary Watts, Michael Ledwell was pulled from a pool at the Lake Shore Village apartment complex on Garners Ferry Road around 9:30 p.m.

Ledwell died at the scene. 

An autopsy indicated he drowned.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.

