Man, 23, found dead in Midlands apartment complex swimming pool

A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.More >>
President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.More >>
Columbia Fire crews are on the scene of a cut natural gas line on the 1500 block of Bull Street.More >>
Columbia Fire crews are on the scene of a cut natural gas line on the 1500 block of Bull Street.More >>
There were a number of dogs stranded in rising water in Iowa Monday night. Rain bands from tropical storm Harvey caused water levels to rise in SWLA at very high rates. About 5 Pit Bulls were left chained up in rising water on N. Lightner Avenue in Iowa. The house was very close to a gully and it appeared no one lived at the home. One of the residents who lives near the home says the homeowner does not live in the home but had stopped by earlier in the day to pick up several other ...More >>
There were a number of dogs stranded in rising water in Iowa Monday night. Rain bands from tropical storm Harvey caused water levels to rise in SWLA at very high rates. About 5 Pit Bulls were left chained up in rising water on N. Lightner Avenue in Iowa. The house was very close to a gully and it appeared no one lived at the home. One of the residents who lives near the home says the homeowner does not live in the home but had stopped by earlier in the day to pick up several other ...More >>
A 23-year-old man has been identified after the Richland County Coroner's Office says he was found dead in a pool.More >>
A 23-year-old man has been identified after the Richland County Coroner's Office says he was found dead in a pool.More >>
Timmonsville police are looking for the men they say shot a woman in her 80s during an attempted robbery Monday night.More >>
Timmonsville police are looking for the men they say shot a woman in her 80s during an attempted robbery Monday night.More >>
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.More >>
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.More >>
President Donald Trump is taking steps to remove restrictions on the transfer of military surplus vehicles and weapons to the nation’s law enforcement agencies.More >>
President Donald Trump is taking steps to remove restrictions on the transfer of military surplus vehicles and weapons to the nation’s law enforcement agencies.More >>
In news that should raise the spirits of professional wrestling fans higher than when Mick Foley became the WWE Champion in 1999, former 16-time heavyweight champion Ric Flair is recovering after a life-threatening medical issue.More >>
In news that should raise the spirits of professional wrestling fans higher than when Mick Foley became the WWE Champion in 1999, former 16-time heavyweight champion Ric Flair is recovering after a life-threatening medical issue.More >>