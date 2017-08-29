FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Bull St. closed as Columbia fire crews work - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Bull St. closed as Columbia fire crews work on cut gas line

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Fire crews are on the scene of a cut natural gas line on the 1500 block of Bull Street. 

Bull Street is currently closed between Taylor and Hampton. 

There has been no report of any injuries at this time. 

