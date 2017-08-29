FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Bull St. closed as Columbia fire crews work on cut gas line

A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.More >>
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.More >>
President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.More >>
A manhunt is underway in Lugoff for a suspect sought for an armed robbery, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A manhunt is underway in Lugoff for a suspect sought for an armed robbery, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.More >>
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.More >>
Columbia Fire crews are on the scene of a cut natural gas line on the 1500 block of Bull Street. Bull Street is currently closed between Taylor and Hampton. There has been no report of any injuries at this time. Check back for more updates. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
Columbia Fire crews are on the scene of a cut natural gas line on the 1500 block of Bull Street. Bull Street is currently closed between Taylor and Hampton. There has been no report of any injuries at this time. Check back for more updates. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
Columbia Police need help identifying a man they'd like to talk to about an assault investigation in Five Points.More >>
Columbia Police need help identifying a man they'd like to talk to about an assault investigation in Five Points.More >>
A group has filed an 11-count class action complaint against SCANA and Santee Cooper after both companies abandoned the construction of two nuclear units at V.C. Summer in Fairfield County.More >>
A group has filed an 11-count class action complaint against SCANA and Santee Cooper after both companies abandoned the construction of two nuclear units at V.C. Summer in Fairfield County.More >>
The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, continues Tuesday.More >>
The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, continues Tuesday.More >>
Timmonsville police are looking for the men they say shot a woman in her 80s during an attempted robbery Monday night.More >>
Timmonsville police are looking for the men they say shot a woman in her 80s during an attempted robbery Monday night.More >>