FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Bull St. closed as Columbia fire crews work on cut gas line

Columbia Fire crews are on the scene of a cut natural gas line on the 1500 block of Bull Street. (Source: Columbia Fire)

Bull Street is currently closed between Taylor and Hampton.

#TheCFD on scene of cut natural gas line 1500blk Bull St/Bull St closed b/t Taylor & Hampton no reported injuries pic.twitter.com/8TyCXdYjxd — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) August 29, 2017

There has been no report of any injuries at this time.

