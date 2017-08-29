Attorney files class action complaint against SCANA, Santee Cooper over V.C. Summer's failure

A group has filed an 11-count class action complaint against SCANA and Santee Cooper after both companies abandoned the construction of two nuclear units at V.C. Summer in Fairfield County.

According to the complaint, filed by Bell Legal Group, both companies continue to charge higher rates to pay for the two abandoned reactors despite the shuttering of the project last month.

“When power companies have so much control over our lives, they should not be able to benefit from their own misdeeds and negligence,” Attorney Ed Bell said in a statement. “It’s pretty simple. If you don’t pay your electric bill, what do they do? They cut you off. Now, we should cut them off from future payments for a failed project. They should be held to the same standards as their rate holders.”

The suit claims SCANA and Santee Cooper "knew years before abandoning the project that the project was not feasible; not subject to a detailed construction schedule; not a good investment of the ratepayer’s money; over budget; and failing.”

State lawmakers are currently holding hearings on the matter.

