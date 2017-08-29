CPD releases photos of man wanted for questioning in assault investigation

Columbia Police need help identifying a man they'd like to talk to about an assault investigation in Five Points.

Police sent this Twitter message with surveillance photos of the man:

#WANTED This individual assaulted a victim @ 2200 Devine St. on 8/22. We need your help to locate him for questioning! Pls call 888-CRIME-SC pic.twitter.com/cVrpbFb7k0 — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 29, 2017

Mobile users: tap here for a better look at the photos

If you know who the man is, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.