Sheriff: Manhunt ends after armed homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint

A manhunt has come to an end in Lugoff after a suspect sought for an armed robbery was caught and held at gunpoint until deputies arrived, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Jim Matthews said that deputies went to serve a warrant on something unrelated when two males fled the residence.

Deputies caught one man who is now in custody on a stolen vehicle charge. Matthews identified him as a common criminal but didn’t want to release his name right now.

But the second man, Matthews said, was captured a short time later by a resident. Matthews said the suspect entered the homeowner's house, but was met by the armed resident. That resident held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies came on scene.

The second man was wanted on an armed robbery charge in Lugoff last week.

More on this story as it develops.

