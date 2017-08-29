Active manhunt underway for Midlands man wanted on armed robbery charge

A manhunt is underway in Lugoff for a suspect sought for an armed robbery, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

The manhunt is in the vicinity of Koon Road. Sheriff Jim Matthews said that deputies went to serve a warrant on something unrelated when two males fled the residence.

Deputies caught one man who is now in custody on a stolen vehicle charge. Matthews identified him as a common criminal but didn’t want to release his name right now.

The second guy is the one wanted for an armed robbery in Lugoff from a week ago. Deputies have not been able to apprehend him right now. He’s described as a black male wearing a red t-shirt.

KCSO and SLED are searching with dogs and possibly the helicopter.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.