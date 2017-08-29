South Carolina help is on the way to aid in Texas recovery efforts

Rest assured, Texas residents. South Carolina is on its way to help.

Gov. Henry McMaster has signed an executive order to place the state National Guard on state duty in support of Texas following a request for assistance from the Lone Star State in response to Hurricane Harvey.

The South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams have been deployed.

"The magnitude of flooding and damage that Hurricane Harvey has brought to Texas is truly heartbreaking, but the heroic action and sacrifice by thousands of volunteers and first responders give inspiration to the nation," McMaster said in a statement. "South Carolina stands ready to fulfill any further requests from Governor Abbott and his team."

The U.S. Forest Service has also called up the state Forestry Commission to send 18 members of its staff to Texas. Members of the Incident Management Team left Tuesday morning.

Most of the team will be traveling to College Station, TX where they will await their assignment.

The team is a tactical, self-sufficient, all-hazards response team. It will be taking its own mobile command post, which has its own power supply, wi-fi and computer equipment, as well as its own food and water. The team will be deployed for two weeks.

Flooding has become the major issue in Texas -- especially in Houston where parts of the town were drenched with 50+ inches of rain over the weekend and beyond.

