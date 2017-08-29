Columbia man arrested on child porn charges

A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.More >>
Hurricane Harvey remains nothing more than a tropical wave at this point, but the devastation wrought by the storm will be felt for years to come.More >>
The Potential Tropical System we've been watching is now quickly moving out to sea and is no longer a threat to South Carolina.More >>
A Columbia man has been arrested on ten charges related to child pornography.More >>
The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, continues Tuesday.More >>
As response efforts continue in Texas, Midlands natives now living in Houston are describing a scene that seems to have no end in sight.More >>
