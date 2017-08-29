Columbia man arrested on child porn charges

A Columbia man has been arrested on ten charges related to child pornography.

Joseph Hewitt, 33, is charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested last week after the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Hewitt is accused of distributing multiple files of child pornography. If convicted, Hewitt faces up to ten years in prison for each charge.

