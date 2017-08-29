Out of bounds: SC couple caught having sex on golf course

TEGA CAY, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports Tega Cay police received a call from a resident shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday saying two people were lying on the eighth fairway. A police report said the resident told officers he thought there may have been a medical situation, but after looking through his binoculars, he saw two people engaged in a sex act.

Two more witnesses told police they saw the couple from the tee box but initially thought them to be a deer on the fairway.

Police said 19-year-old Dakota Len Payne and 24-year-old Kiernan Dunne Hennessey were arrested and charged with indecent exposure. Their status wasn't immediately known Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.