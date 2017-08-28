False call prompts heavy police, fire presence on Blossom, Gervais St. bridges

False call prompts heavy police, fire presence on Blossom, Gerva - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A false call prompted a heavy police presence on both the Gervais Street and Blossom Street bridge Monday evening. 

There was an unconfirmed report of a person possibly in distress. 

Crews checked out the scene and found nothing. 

