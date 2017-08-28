VIDEO: CPD investigating SUV that struck 70-year-old moped driver

Columbia police investigators are looking for the SUV driver that struck a 70-year-old man driving a moped earlier this month. (Source: CPD)

Columbia police investigators are looking for the SUV driver that struck a 70-year-old man driving a moped earlier this month.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 18, CPD investigators responded to a moped collision that occurred at 1400 Harden Street. The moped driver, 70-year-old Rufus McQueen, received multiple injuries as a result of being forced off of the road while operating the moped.

Police are searching for a dark colored SUV that was seen traveling behind the moped on Harden Street. CPD is asking for assistance from the public to identify the driver of the SUV.

Columbia civil rights activist Alexander Gray, who spoke on behalf of McQueen earlier this month, says the incident was race related, but CPD has not revealed a motive at this time.

McQueen allegedly told Gray that he'd been coming from the Cookout in Five Points when a vehicle carrying several young white men that pulled up beside him.

Gray says McQueen believes one of the men yelled “now” before the truck rammed the moped. McQueen told Gray the men laughed as they drove off.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers as follows:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

