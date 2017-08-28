Panhandling registered sex offender exposes himself to woman, children at Waffle House

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.More >>
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.More >>
The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.More >>
We are on First Alert Monday for the possibility of a tropical storm to develop off our coast.More >>
We are on First Alert Monday for the possibility of a tropical storm to develop off our coast.More >>
Emergency officials say all I-26 eastbound lanes in the area of the Jedburg exit have re-opened. However all I-26 westbound lanes remain closed.More >>
Emergency officials say all I-26 eastbound lanes in the area of the Jedburg exit have re-opened. However all I-26 westbound lanes remain closed.More >>
As a system that has the potential to develop into a named storm approaches the South Carolina coast, state emergency management staff is getting ready.More >>
As a system that has the potential to develop into a named storm approaches the South Carolina coast, state emergency management staff is getting ready.More >>
A government audit finds that more than 1 in 4 cases of possible sexual and physical abuse against nursing home patients apparently went unreported to police.More >>
A government audit finds that more than 1 in 4 cases of possible sexual and physical abuse against nursing home patients apparently went unreported to police.More >>
Richland County deputies say they arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself at a Waffle House in front of a woman and her children over the weekend.More >>
Richland County deputies say they arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself at a Waffle House in front of a woman and her children over the weekend.More >>