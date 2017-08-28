Panhandling registered sex offender exposes himself to woman, children at Waffle House

Robert Jay Lucas, 56, was charged with indecent exposure after deputies say he exposed himself in the parking lot of Waffle House, located at 2345 Broad River Road on Aug. 27. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

Richland County deputies say they arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself at a Waffle House in front of a woman and her children over the weekend.

Robert Jay Lucas, 56, was charged with indecent exposure after deputies say he exposed himself in the parking lot of Waffle House, located at 2345 Broad River Road on Aug. 27.

Deputies discovered that Lucas allegedly exposed himself to a woman and her children after causing a disturbance inside the restaurant.

He was eventually found nearby panhandling.

Lucas, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

