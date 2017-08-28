Officials: Teens broke car and building windows at Midlands high school

A pair of Lexington County teens are in trouble for what the sheriff's department says they did to a nearby high school.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, Dominic Herrera Croswell and Larry Tyshont Melvin, both 17, are charged with malicious injury to property.

Investigators say the duo shattered several windows at Lexington High School and the windows of several school cars after hours.

Both were apprehended and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center where they were later released after making bond.

