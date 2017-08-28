Gov. Henry McMaster praises President Trump's restoration of military surplus program

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he stands by President Donald Trump's decision to restore a surplus program designed to provide local law enforcement agencies with excess military equipment.

In a statement, McMaster praised the decision.

"The men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every single day - willing to give theirs in order to protect ours," McMaster said. "By fully restoring the 1033 military surplus program, President Trump has once again demonstrated his unflinching dedication to our nation’s law enforcement officers and their families."

Trump restored the program over the weekend by executive order. President Barack Obama ended it following concerns were causing issues with protesters.

