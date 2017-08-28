'Highly unusual' for missing man, 52, to not call or report to work, family members say

A Sumter County man remains missing since Friday and his family is very concerned about his well-being.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Tommy Brailey, 52, was last seen at 2 a.m. leaving Brewers Bar and Grill on 160 East Westmark Boulevard.

Family members say it is highly unusual for Brailey to not report to work or call family members.

Brailey was last spotted wearing jeans and a Continental tires polo shirt. Brailey was also driving a 2004 four-door BMW 325i with a South Carolina license plate tag of LYB406.

