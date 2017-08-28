US Marshals seek 'armed and dangerous' man wanted in NC murder who may be in South Carolina

The Marshal's Service is looking for Devon Tyron Smith, AKA: BOP, Kapo Bop. Smith is wanted in connection with an alleged shooting investigation. (Source: US Marshals)

The Western District of North Carolina U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a man they say is accused of a recent murder and he could be in South Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for Devon Tyrone Smith, who also goes by the nicknames BOP and Kapo Bop. Smith is wanted in connection with an alleged shooting investigation.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Rondy Samuel Shields on June 25, 2017, in Asheville, NC. Smith has possibly fled Asheville, NC and staying in the Greenville, SC area. Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

Smith is 5'7", 150 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and tattoos on his forearms.

A reward for information leading directly to Smith's arrest is available. If you have any information, as to Smith's whereabouts, please call (828)-577-6776.

