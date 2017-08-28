EXCLUSIVE: Amber Jones, mother of 5 murdered children, says 'horrific' doesn't describe crime

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.
The devastation in southeast Texas is unprecedented as Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Lone Star State over the weekend and dumped over 50 inches of rain across large portions of the area.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.
The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.
We are on First Alert Monday for the possibility of a tropical storm to develop off our coast.
Emergency officials say all I-26 eastbound lanes in the area of the Jedburg exit have re-opened. However all I-26 westbound lanes remain closed.
As a system that has the potential to develop into a named storm approaches the South Carolina coast, state emergency management staff is getting ready.
A government audit finds that more than 1 in 4 cases of possible sexual and physical abuse against nursing home patients apparently went unreported to police.
