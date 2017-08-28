Mobile home fire in Lexington Co. sends patient to hospital

One person was injured in a mobile home fire Saturday in Lexington County Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the house in the 100 block of Pinestraw Circle near Red Bank at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, emergency crews found heavy flames and smoke rising from the mobile home.

As firefighters attacked the flames from the outside, they found the victim in the yard near the house. The victim was taken the hospital with burn injuries, according to Lexington County officials. The extent of the victim's injuries has not been released.

Firefighters are looking into the cause of the fire, but preliminary investigation determined it started on an outside deck.

Damage is estimated at $27,000.

