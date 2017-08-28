State Emergency Management Division preparing for potential tropical weather

We are on First Alert Monday for the possibility of a tropical storm to develop off our coast.

We are on First Alert Monday for the possibility of a tropical storm to develop off our coast.

As a system that has the potential to develop into a named storm approaches the South Carolina coast, state emergency management staff is getting ready.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is monitoring a system that prompted Tropical Storm Watches for coastal counties in the Grand Strand and North Carolina.

Key local and state agencies have been notified to be ready to respond if the need arises, according to SCEMD.

Coastal residents and visitors in potentially vulnerable areas should review their plans and consider actions they would need to take if the storm threatens the state. Everyone should monitor the storm via local news media and follow updates from the National Hurricane Center, especially residents in low-lying areas that are normally prone to flooding.

“We’re watching this storm very closely. There’s still a lot of uncertainty in the forecasts,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said. “If it looks like this storm is going to affect South Carolina we want everyone to be ready. Now would be the time to review your emergency plans just in case.”

As a precautionary measure, SCEMD has increased operational readiness to Condition Four. OPCON Four is the next highest response level above normal, day-to-day activities, and emergency managers make initial preparations for the possibility of any hazardous situations. Select personnel from SCEMD’s Operations and Preparedness sections continue to monitor storm conditions from the state Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

