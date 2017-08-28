How can you help Texas residents after Hurricane Harvey?

Interstates through Houston are covered by water. (Source: Dion Laurent/Instagram via CNN)

The devastation in Southeast Texas is unprecedented as Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Lone Star State over the weekend and dumped over 50 inches of rain across large portions of the area.

With South Carolina no stranger to hurricanes or floods, many of you are beginning to wonder how you can help in the recovery process.

The American Red Cross has already opened up a line of funding to help get aid to those in Texas. Through their website, you can donate up to $500 in the recovery efforts.

Two groups associated with the United Way from South Carolina are already en route to Texas.

SBP and Reach Global Crisis Response are bringing help.

"SBP will deploy a team of AmeriCorps members and staff to Texas on Wednesday to support immediate needs for families impacted by Hurricane Harvey," Joey Wallace, spokesman for the United Way of the Midlands, said.

The Salvation Army in North and South Carolina have also mobilized in response.

