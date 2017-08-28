Deputies investigating theft of $25,000 in lawn equipment

The Richland County Sheriff's Department needs help identifying four people wanted for stealing $25,000 in lawn equipment.

Deputies say four people broke into Green Earth Services on Fairfield Road at about 2 a.m. on Monday and stole the STIHL equipment from from several landscaping trucks. The stolen equipment includes blowers, edgers and trimmers.

A surveillance photo is attached to this story.

If you know anything about this crime, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

