'The house just got bigger,' Midlands lottery winner boasts after big win

A Cayce woman who has been shopping for a house can expand her wish list after winning the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I was already house shopping,” the winner said.

But when she won $150,000 in the Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-off game, “The house just got bigger,” she said.

She bought the winning ticket at Shiv Food Mart on Whaley Street in Columbia, which receives a $1,500 commission.

The woman didn't want her name released.

One top prize of $150,000 remains in the $5 Giant Jumbo Bucks game, at odds of 1 in 600,000.

