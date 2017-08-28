FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal SC

The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.

We are on First Alert Monday for the possibility of a tropical storm to develop off our coast.

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from the Santee River, SC to Duck, NC.

The area of disturbed weather over Florida we’ve been watching for days has now moved into the Atlantic and now stands a good chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

If it turns into a tropical storm its name would be Irma. It would be a very weak tropical storm however, it still would produce wind, high surf and rip currents along our coast up into North Carolina. Heavy rain along the coast could cause flooding issues as 2”-5” of rain is possible with this system over the next 36 hours.

"It's something we'll be watching very, very closely," WIS First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller said. "The heaviest rain will be east of I-95. This will be one day."

At 5 a.m. Monday, the storm was stationary about 185 miles southwest of Charleston. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center expects the system to bring up to 6 inches of rain along the coasts of North and South Carolina and southeast Virginia. Forecasters say moderate flooding is possible along the northern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina coast.

The system gets tied up with a stationary front off the coast with the entire system moving off to the northeast Tuesday. As with any tropical system, its path could change and the forecast would be updated accordingly. We'll have more details later this morning.

Regardless of development, the disturbance is expected to cause increasing winds and rough surf along the coasts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia through mid-week.

Rain chances will increase throughout Monday as the storm system moves northeast. The system is expected to produce total rain accumulations of two to four inches along the South Carolina, North Carolina, and southeast Virginia coasts, with possible isolated maximum amounts of six inches, the National Hurricane Center said.

Cloud cover will hold temperatures to upper the 70s to lower 80s. The rest of the week looks unsettled as we’ll see a chance of scattered showers with a better chance of widespread showers and storms by the weekend as a strong cold front moves into the state by Sunday.

Coastal Storm Midland’s Impact:

Northern Midlands: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and breezy conditions today through Tuesday. Highs upper 70s. Rain chance 20%

Central Midlands: Cloudy, breezy with scattered showers today through Tuesday. Rain chance 40% today…30% Tuesday Highs upper 70s to near 80

Southern/Eastern Midlands: Cloudy, breezy, showers and scattered thunderstorms, some rain will be heavy. Rain chance 50% Highs upper 70s Rainfall amounts of 1”-2” with some 2+ amounts

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of scattered showers, breezy. Highs upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, 30% chance of showers. Highs lower 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers, warm. Highs upper 80s

