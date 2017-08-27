Fire along Interstate 20 causes authorities to block roadway - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fire along Interstate 20 causes authorities to block roadway

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Meaghan Norman) (Source: Meaghan Norman)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A fire along Interstate 20 in Kershaw County has caused authorities to block the roadway.

The fire is along I-20 near the 87 mile-marker.

It is not clear how many lanes are blocked at this time, however, WIS has been told it is slowing traffic on both sides of the interstate.

