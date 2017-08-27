Richland Co. deputy shows off dance moves at Latin Festival

The Richland County Sheriff's Department put on their dancing shoes as they joined the community on Saturday in the Latin Festival celebrations on Main Street in Columbia.

This event showcased the culture of Columbia's Latin community with plenty of food, drinks, and, of course, music.

This video was posted to the Richland County Sheriff's Department's social media pages which says their officers were there to connect with the community they serve.

