SC Red Cross deploys volunteers as Harvey continues to drench Gulf Coast

The South Carolina Red Cross has sent volunteers from our state to assist people who have been affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

The storm has been called the most deadly and devastating storm to hit the United States in over a decade.

The Red Cross said they have said they mobilized thousands of relief workers to areas affected by Harvey, including 52 workers from the Palmetto State. The organization has also sent truckloads of kitchen supplies as well as tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals.

“We’re thankful for the dedication of volunteers and staff who are willing to help those in need,” Louise Welch Williams, Regional CEO said. “The best way to help those affected by this storm is a financial gift to the Red Cross or become a trained Red Cross volunteer.”

The Red Cross said more than 125 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are activated and 3 of those are from South Carolina.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tweeted on Saturday saying the South Carolina Emergency Management Division notified Texas earlier this week that our state was prepared and ready to assist.

.@SCEMD notified TX counterparts earlier this week, SC is prepared & ready to deploy #HurricaneHarvey recovery & relief assets upon request — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 26, 2017

If you would like to become an SC Red Cross volunteer, Red Cross officials say you can call and leave a message at 843-410-8467.

Texans need prayers & help from SC. Visit @RedCross to assist #HurricaneHarvey relief effort: https://t.co/1esbAbjdLi or txt HARVEY to 90999 — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 26, 2017

