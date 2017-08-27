SC Red Cross deploys volunteers as Harvey continues to drench Gulf Coast

Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died after a collision involving a moped early Sunday morning in Lexington County.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A fire along Interstate 20 in Kershaw County has caused authorities to block the roadway.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
The horror movie director was best known for helming “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” and “Poltergeist” (1982).More >>
The South Carolina Red Cross has sent volunteers from our state to assist people who have been affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department put on their dancing shoes as they joined the community on Saturday in the Latin Festival celebrations on Main Street in Columbia.More >>
The capacity crowd of 14,623 cheered McGregor on, but they quieted as the fight progressed and Mayweather showed his dominance.More >>
Rising floodwaters from the remnants of Harvey chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground Sunday in Houston, overwhelming rescuers who fielded countless desperate calls for help.More >>
President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.More >>
