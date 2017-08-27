Passenger slain in moped crash identified as 26-year-old woman

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died after a collision involving a moped early Sunday morning in Lexington County.

Jessica Lynn Dunn, 26, died at the scene of the crash due to multiple traumatic injuries.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning on US Highway 321 near Toole Smith Road.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Dodge pickup truck crashed into the back of a moped that was carrying two people causing both of the riders to be thrown from the small motorcycle.

The driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by EMS to a hospital in Richland County. The driver of the moped was not wearing a helmet and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Richland County. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Dunn was the passenger on the moped. Troopers say she was wearing a helmet but she died at the scene of the crash from their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

